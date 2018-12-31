Western Cape N2 highway closed following fatal crash

A Scania passenger bus collided with a Toyota Tazz near Harkerville at about 2.30am on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The N2 highway between Knysna and Plettenberg Bay is still closed following a fatal crash which occurred early on Monday morning.

This adds to the alarming number of road deaths that have occurred since the start of the festive season.

“The driver of a Tazz motor vehicle and a bus passenger lost their lives. The road is currently closed for traffic,” says provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa.

