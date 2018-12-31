Vote counting underway in DRC following elections

Long queues, broken-down electronic voting machines and torrential rain in the capital Kinshasa marked the Congolese presidential election.

JOHANNESBURG - Counting is underway after voting in Sunday’s presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The opposition is accusing the authorities of deliberately blocking voters from casting their ballots.

Long queues, broken-down electronic voting machines and torrential rain in the capital Kinshasa marked the Congolese presidential election.

Observers say it will provide the first democratic change of president in the country’s history.

Others fear that if, as seems most likely, the outcome is disputed it will drive the central African giant back into instability.

Voting was postponed until March in three areas affected by rebel activity, ethnic clashes and the Ebola outbreak.

The more than 1,2 million votes from these opposition strongholds will not count towards the presidential contest.