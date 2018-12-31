Popular Topics
Tweeps wrinkle their noses at Mboweni’s SA & Rwanda comparisons

It all started after the Finance Minister returned from a trip to Rwanda recently, where he tweeted about the city of Kigali being cleaner than Johannesburg.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, nicknamed 'Tweeto' for his knack of being a regular on Twitter, has left a bad taste in some people's mouth with his latest tweet.

It all started after the minister returned from a trip to Rwanda recently, where he posted a picture of an informal settlement in the Johannesburg CBD, with the following caption: "Yesterday, December 26, 2018, I decided to drive around the Johannesburg CBD. It was filthy and embarrassing. I came across these shacks in the middle of our city. This morning I arrived to a clean and beautiful city of Kigali, Rwanda. What a contrast! [sic]"

That wasn't well received as users pointed out that as an official minister in the Cabinet, he should be posing such questions to his colleagues and helping with solutions to a problem that has been ongoing for years.

Mboweni's tweets for the next few days then went into full 'SA vs Rwanda' mode when he posted a number of follow-up tweets, praising the east African country.

By the end of the series, tweeps had had enough and laid into the minister.

Mboweni is yet to post any new updates or respond to the criticism received.

