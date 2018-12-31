Tweeps wrinkle their noses at Mboweni’s SA & Rwanda comparisons

It all started after the Finance Minister returned from a trip to Rwanda recently, where he tweeted about the city of Kigali being cleaner than Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, nicknamed 'Tweeto' for his knack of being a regular on Twitter, has left a bad taste in some people's mouth with his latest tweet.

It all started after the minister returned from a trip to Rwanda recently, where he posted a picture of an informal settlement in the Johannesburg CBD, with the following caption: "Yesterday, December 26, 2018, I decided to drive around the Johannesburg CBD. It was filthy and embarrassing. I came across these shacks in the middle of our city. This morning I arrived to a clean and beautiful city of Kigali, Rwanda. What a contrast! [sic]"

Yesterday, December 26, 2018, I decided to drive around the Johannesburg CBD. It was filthy and embarrassing. I came across these shacks in the middle of our city. This morning I arrived to a clean and beautiful city of Kigali, Rwanda. What a contrast! pic.twitter.com/VGewkVntba — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 27, 2018

All of us have a responsibility to keep our towns, cities and the countryside clean and habitable.Leadership matters but also our individual and community responsibility is key.If we don’t throw dirt around and the municipalities collect rubbish regularly we can achieve a lot. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 27, 2018

That wasn't well received as users pointed out that as an official minister in the Cabinet, he should be posing such questions to his colleagues and helping with solutions to a problem that has been ongoing for years.

When our Minister behaves like a tourist in his own country. Please hand over the account to you PR team, you not helping us by dragging your own country. Thuma Mina, please be part of solution. — King (@senzelwe_mzila) December 27, 2018

Your ANC messed up the city and the country, as an executive in the ANC government you should be coming with solutions not just complains. — Mbuedzo Makhavhu (@MCMakhavhu) December 27, 2018

There are several problems with Minister Mboweni’s argument. SA’s level of inequality in wealth, income and the unequal access to the City and its resources are different to Hong Kong, Kigali and Singapore. And, shacks are not equivalent to dirt. — Zackie Achmat (@ZackieAchmat) December 28, 2018

Good morning Ntate Mboweni honestly where have you been. Are you saying all these years you have never driven within Egoli CBD. Do you only stop in Sandton Houghton Waterfall and Melrose Arch?

All this time @HermanMashaba is talking about this did you think he was hallucinating? — Miss_Barbara-B (@Eng_Precious) December 27, 2018

Mboweni's tweets for the next few days then went into full 'SA vs Rwanda' mode when he posted a number of follow-up tweets, praising the east African country.

The clean city of Kigali https://t.co/yvX99fsMxy — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 27, 2018

Some of you asked: where in the map is your Rwanda. Here it is.. My Rwanda!! pic.twitter.com/8WuhWTjWOk — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 27, 2018

Today is muganda Day in Rwanda. It’s like members of the community come out to clean their environment and discuss and debate community issues. Few cars on the roads and streets. Great idea.. #VisitRwanda — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 29, 2018

Spot Rwanda in this map? pic.twitter.com/SGN3hA3kpa — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 29, 2018

Somebody please explain this to me! You won’t see this in Kigali pic.twitter.com/QXXoYID2sB — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 30, 2018

By the end of the series, tweeps had had enough and laid into the minister.

Mr Tito Titus Mboweni is the current Minister of Tourism of Rwanda. — Raligilia (@konanani1) December 29, 2018

At this rate why don't you become a minister of Rwanda? Since you love it so much. — Depalesa Tshabalala (@Queen_DT96) December 29, 2018

They've got a clean government Sir. A government that cares. — Ningas Sbudunga (@boy_mathaithai) December 27, 2018

Minister we appreciate that you are announcing what is happening in Rwanada. @HermanMashaba does the same in JHB but you didnt promote the efforts of the mayor. How do we join afforts if are we not encouraging what is happening in our backyard? Self❤ — Ranku (@Rankune) December 29, 2018

The problem is that in South Africa we politicize everything even when someone comes up with a great idea like 'a re sebetseng ' you don't join because he's from an opposition party — don lefika@moila_letlhaka (@DonLefika) December 29, 2018

What's stopping government from organising a national cleanup campaign, as is the custom in Kigali, Mr Minister? Clean administration begins at home. — Gus Silber (@gussilber) December 28, 2018

Imagine a father going to another Man's house then come back home to brack to his kids about how claen the other man's house is.

Kante whose house is he the father in? 🤔🤔🤔 — Simba Tautona (@katlimen) December 27, 2018

That’s what tax and rate paying citizens of this glorious country are subjected to under the ANC leadership. It will be cleaned up just before the elections. We have seen this story before. — Seaparankwe (@GladwinModise) December 30, 2018

Mboweni is yet to post any new updates or respond to the criticism received.