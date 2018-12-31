Popular Topics
SPCA urges public to use fireworks responsibly during New Year's celebrations

The SPCA says dogs and cats hear fireworks five times louder than humans and have urged pet owners to take precautionary measures

Fireworks. Picture: Freeimages.com
Fireworks. Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has urged the public to use fireworks responsibly and consider the effect it has on animals as they welcome in the new year.

The SPCA says dogs and cats hear fireworks five times louder than humans and have urged pet owners to take precautionary measures

The organisation’s Zamokhule Mabena says animals tend to cause harm to themselves by trying run away from the explosive noise of crackers

Mabena says there are ways to limit the effect on pets.

“There are medications that help animals to calm down. However, I would also advise that owners of the animals should be there with the animals, keep the animals inside and play calm music. It helps a lot.”

