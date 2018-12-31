Simon Cowell blames honours snub on Panama Papers furore
Simon Cowell thinks he's been left off the New Year's Honours list because of his links to the Panama Papers.
The 59-year-old music mogul has been repeatedly overlooked for one of the coveted accolades, despite his TV and charity work - and Cowell is convinced it's because of his non-illegal affiliation with the Panama Papers, which revealed the offshore tax accounts of dozens of well-known people.
Cowell - who has raised millions for charity over the years - told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "The first thing you have to ask is, 'Are you doing it [charity work] to get something out of it?' No, of course I'm not.
"I love what I do and am very fortunate to be able to help when I can. The Panama thing was the one and only time the tax thing was raised, the only time that I have ever had a problem.
"It was more of an issue because every year I have a check with the Inland Revenue and I have never, ever, ever owed money to the revenue - or evaded tax - in my entire career.
"It was something that was being set up which we didn't understand and when we did understand it, we didn't use it. Even though the companies were formed, they weren't used.
"In my position, they go through our tax returns so thoroughly. Actually, I am on speaking terms with HMRC, that's how much I work with them. If I'm unsure about something, I call them directly to tell me what is right. I do it myself."
However, Cowell insisted he's philosophical about the possibility of receiving an honour.
He said: "Obviously I wouldn't turn one down but you have to do these things for the right reasons.
"I know a lot of people do this stuff because they want recognition, and great. But if it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, life goes on."
