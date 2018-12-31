See Venice, but pay an entry fee first
The measure, passed late on Saturday as part of the budget bill, allows the city authorities from July to being charging tourists a landing fee of between €2.5 and €10 depending on the season.
PARIS - Visitors to Venice will have to pay a new tax to help cover the costs of keeping the tourist-thronged historic city clean and safe, city officials have announced.
The measure, passed late on Saturday as part of the budget bill, allows the city authorities from July to being charging tourists a landing fee of between €2.5 and €10 depending on the season.
The charge covers all visitors, whether they are staying overnight or not.
That means it will apply to day-trippers such as the thousands of cruise ship passengers who currently escape the existing tax charged by hotels and the owners of rented properties for those staying overnight.
Some 600 cruise ships stop at Venice every year, helping drive complaints that the city is being swamped by the millions of tourists who visit each year.
Airlines and coach companies may also pass on the new tax in their charges.
City officials estimate that the tax could bring in €50 million a year.
"The cost of cleaning the historic centre and its security are particular and for years have been covered by Venetians," the centre-right mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, told daily La Repubblica.
"Thank you to all those who from now on will help us keep Venice clean and allow Venetians to live more comfortably."
On Twitter, Brugnaro added that the authorities were looking at measures to ensure visitors working or studying in the city were not affected.
A similar landing tax is already in place on the Aeolian isles off Sicily, and Lampedusa, Italy's southernmost island.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Feminist filmmakers tackle adult movie machismo
-
'Pooey Puitton' purse said to irk Louis Vuitton, prompts lawsuit
-
Kevin Hart buys his team classic muscle cars to mark end of tour
-
Gone but not forgotten: Famous figures we lost in 2018
-
Disgraced comic Louis CK mocks school massacre survivors
-
[ANALYSIS] Making New Year’s resolutions personal could make them stick
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.