Security guard due in court for fatal shooting of former boxing champ's dad

In a video, circulating on social media, Daniel van Heerden and the suspect are seen having an altercation on the side of the road.

Former boxer Daniel van Heerden, seen with his son Chris, was shot dead during an altercation in Johannesburg. Picture: @TheHeat001/Twitter.
Former boxer Daniel van Heerden, seen with his son Chris, was shot dead during an altercation in Johannesburg. Picture: @TheHeat001/Twitter.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man is appearing in court on Monday following the shooting of former IBO welterweight champion Chris van Heerden’s father, Daniel van Heerden.

The incident happened in Meyerton near Vereeniging on Thursday last week.

In a video, circulating on social media, Daniel van Heerden and the suspect are seen having an altercation on the side of the road.

The former boxer is seen taking the keys from the security guard’s vehicle and is heard threatening to call the police.

The suspect appears to be holding a firearm and follows Van Heerden to another vehicle before opening fire.

Police say it is still unclear what happened leading up to the incident: “A security guard is expected to appear at the Vereeniging Magistrates Court on Monday morning following the shooting incident. The victim had an argument with the suspect and was shot dead. He died at the scene,” says Gauteng police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini.

WARNING: The video below contains scenes that may upset sensitive readers

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Popular in Local

