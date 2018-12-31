Safety compliance issues ruled out as cause of Jozi building fire
One person was injured after he jumped from the building that caught fire on the 8th floor on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - Medical personnel that attended to a fire at a building in the Johannesburg inner city say there were no safety compliance issues.
“Nothing was reported, just a bit of hindrance because of a closed security gate which made it difficult for firefighters to access the building,” says Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.
Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Emergency Services says it’s investigating the cause of the fire.
“We’re focusing on the cause of the fire because it was a residential area it did comply with most of the regulations. Our investigation will tell us what caused the fire,” says City of Johannesburg’s EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.
Gauteng: An adult male has sustained serious injuries after jumping out the 10th floor window, landing on the 6th floor during a building fire in central Johannesburg.@News24 @FatalMoves @_ArriveAlive @SABCNewsOnline @maroelamedia @eNCA @SundayTimesZA @ewnupdates @mailandguardian pic.twitter.com/8yaJHucq7c— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) December 30, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
