SA paramedic killed in UAE helicopter crash - family
The rescue helicopter was on a mission at a mountain in the Ras Al Khaimah, Emirate, when it came down on Saturday and then burst into flames.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says the South African consulate in Dubai is providing assistance to the family of a man who was killed in a helicopter crash in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The rescue helicopter was on a mission at a mountain in the Ras al Khaimah when it came down on Saturday and then burst into flames.
Mark Roxburgh, a paramedic, along with three others, were on their way to rescue a man who had been injured on the UAE’s highest mountain.
Footage of the crash showed the helicopter in a tailspin and then exploding.
Roxburgh’s sister, Lindy-Lee Felix, confirmed his death in a lengthy Facebook post, describing him as strong, courageous and fearless.
She says she has no words to describe the heartache.
Dirco has extended its condolences to the families of all the victims.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF: 'We're calling for this racist behaviour to be shut off'
-
City of CT launches full-scale investigation into Clifton Beach matter
-
N3 north after Tugela Plaza closed due to serious accident
-
City of CT to lay charges after sheep slaughtered on Clifton 4th Beach
-
King Goodwill Zwelithini faces ‘rebellion’ from chauffeurs – report
-
EFF forces join protesting beachgoers at Clifton 4th beach
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.