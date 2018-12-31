SA paramedic killed in UAE helicopter crash - family

The rescue helicopter was on a mission at a mountain in the Ras Al Khaimah, Emirate, when it came down on Saturday and then burst into flames.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says the South African consulate in Dubai is providing assistance to the family of a man who was killed in a helicopter crash in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mark Roxburgh, a paramedic, along with three others, were on their way to rescue a man who had been injured on the UAE’s highest mountain.

Footage of the crash showed the helicopter in a tailspin and then exploding.

Roxburgh’s sister, Lindy-Lee Felix, confirmed his death in a lengthy Facebook post, describing him as strong, courageous and fearless.

She says she has no words to describe the heartache.

Dirco has extended its condolences to the families of all the victims.

