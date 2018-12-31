Rand gains on easing US-China trade tensions
Dollar moves were driven mainly by US politics and the tariff war between Beijing and Washington remained the key catalysts for the rand and other emerging-market currencies, with investors cautious in thin-volume trade.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand gained early on Monday on reports of progress in trade talks between China and the United States on the year’s last day of trading.
At 0715 GMT the rand traded at R14.3650 per dollar, up 0.42% from its close of R14.4250 on Friday.
Dollar moves were driven mainly by US politics and the tariff war between Beijing and Washington remained the key catalysts for the rand and other emerging-market currencies, with investors cautious in thin-volume trade.
The trade war between the world’s top two economies has unnerved financial markets and had a mixed impact on the rand, which has lately benefited from signs of a thaw in hostilities between the two superpowers.
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said a possible trade deal between the United States and China was progressing well, creating some demand for high-yield assets like the rand, which had lost ground to safe-haven assets at the end of the previous week.
For the year, the rand is down nearly 15%, making it the fourth worst performer against the dollar, behind the Argentine peso, Turkey’s lira, and the Russian rouble.
Bonds opened firmer, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 3 basis points lower at 8.865%.
Stocks opened higher, with Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s (JSE) Top-40 index up 0.58% to 46,765 points.
Popular in Business
-
Fuel prices to drop by more than R1 on 2 January
-
ANC should’ve done more to protect me - Motsoeneng
-
Ghosn's detention extended to 11 January: media
-
Tesla names close Musk friend Larry Ellison to board
-
Cyber attack hits US newspaper distribution
-
UK to spend over £100m on ferries to cope with no-deal Brexit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.