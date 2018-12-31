Ramaphosa: 'In 2019 we will focus on tackling SA's problems'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the nation a successful and peaceful new year and says extraordinary measures will need to be taken to build a strong and resilient economy going forward.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says 2018 has been a year of renewal and that in 2019 there will be greater focus on confronting problems facing the nation.
Ramaphosa has wished the nation a successful and peaceful new year and says extraordinary measures will need to be taken to build a strong and resilient economy going forward.
He says 2018 was just the beginning of confronting state capture.
Rampahosa also notes in 2019 South Africa will celebrate 25 years of freedom and democracy and that all people, especially the young, are urged to vote in the country's national elections.
“We urge all our people, particularly the youth, to register to vote and to exercise their responsibility as patriotic citizens of our great nation.”
He says all citizens must participate in the transformation of the country.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa's New Year message
