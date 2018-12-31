Popular Topics
Ramaphosa: Extraordinary measures needed to build, strong, resilient economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa says 2018 has been a year of renewal, and that in 2019 there will be a greater focus on confronting problems facing the nation.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says 2018 has been a year of renewal, and that in 2019 there will be a greater focus on confronting problems facing the nation.

Ramaphosa has wished the nation a successful and peaceful new year.

The president says that extraordinary measures will need to be taken to build a strong and resilient economy going forward.

He says 2018 was just the beginning of confronting state capture.

“(And) to confront the devastating effects of state capture and corruption, both in government and in the business world.”

The president notes that in 2019 South Africa will celebrate 25 years of freedom and democracy.

“This is a result of many decades of tireless struggle and is a powerful demonstration of the shared resolve of all social partners to tackle poverty and inequality.”

He says gender-based violence remains a national emergency.

The president says all people especially the young are urged to vote in the country's national elections.

“It will be an opportunity for a new generation of young South Africans to exercise the right to vote and determine their own future.”

He says all South Africans have the ability to make a significant difference.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

