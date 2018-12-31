Power restored at Vereeniging pumping station after electrical fault

Rand Water's Justice Mohale says officials are a step closer to determining the cause of the electrical faults.

JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water says that power has been restored at Vereeniging pumping station in the Emfuleni Municipality after suffering an electrical fault last night that resulted to loss of supply to the station.

The municipality deployed contractors and technicians to attend to the matter.

However, Rand Water's Justice Mohale says consumers in Vereeniging, Vanderbijlpark and Sasolburg were not impacted by the fault.

“Our reservoirs have water at all times, even though we didn’t have power supply. A power supply interruption happened at 11pm, but we have not received any reports of people who had shortages.”

Mohale says officials are a step closer to determining the cause of the electrical faults.

“We have been informed by the municipality that there was a cable theft last night and as a result, it interrupted the power supply at Vereeniging pumping station.”

