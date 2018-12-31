Police send condolences to families of Tshwane church stampede victims
Three people died and nine others were left injured on Friday night at the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane West police cluster has sent its condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones during a stampede at Shepherd Bushiri’s Church in Tshwane.
A preliminary report indicates that the congregants were trying to seek shelter from a thunderstorm.
The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it is investigating the deaths and urges anyone with information that can help the investigation to come forward.
“We call on anyone with a missing person, believed to have attended the church, to visit Pretoria West Police Station. We also request the members of the public who might have information that can assist us with the investigation to call any police station.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
