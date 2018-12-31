Police probe murder of 4 children after mother hands herself over

It’s understood that the police were called by the mother who informed them to go and check her home in Klarinet on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the murder of four children after their mother handed herself to the police in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

It is understood that the police were called by the mother who informed them to go and check her home in Klarinet on Sunday.

Police then arrived to find a gruesome murder scene where the bodies of the children aged between 11 months and eight-years-old were found wrapped in blankets inside the house.

The mother and her children were last seen together on 26 December.

She is expected to appear at the Witbank Magistrates Court soon.

“She’s currently facing four counts of murder. On her arrival at the police station on Sunday, police observed that she was weak and took her to a hospital, raising suspicions that she might have attempted to take her own life. The investigation continues, and the mother remains at a hospital under police guard,” says police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi.

