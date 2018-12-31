Police presence to increase on roads as festive season comes to end
Roads between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were quiet on Sunday with just under 1,000 cars per hour passing through the Mooi River Plaza on the N3.
JOHANNESBURG - As the holiday season draws to a close, the N3 Toll Concession says that police are monitoring the roads on a 24-hour basis.
Roads between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were quiet on Sunday with just under 1,000 cars per hour passing through the Mooi River Plaza on the N3, compared to the influx on Thursday and Saturday.
“We have a 24-hour law enforcement presence on the Mpumalanga section on the N3. A whole lot of people have been arrested, so far, in particular for drinking and driving as well as speeding. I want to caution our motorists to please take it easy, arrive alive and get there in your own time,” says N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Praveen Sunderlall.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
