Police lay charge against Bushiri's church

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they've laid a charge of defeating the ends of justice against Shepherd Bushiri's Enlightened Christian Gathering Church following the death of three women in a stampede last Friday.

It’s understood congregants assembled at the Tshwane Events Centre showgrounds on Friday night for a church service when chaos struck after an unexpected thunderstorm hit Tshwane, leading to church members pushing each other while seeking shelter.

Police say the three congregants who died at the church premises are yet to be identified.

Nine other people were injured and taken to Kalafong and Pretoria West hospitals.

Police spokesperson Augustinah Selepe says the charges have been added since police have established that the deceased were certified dead at the church and the incident was not reported to police, but the bodies were removed into a private mortuary.

“The case is related to inquest docket that was opened on Saturday.”