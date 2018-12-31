Over 1,000 JMPD officers deployed for New Year's Eve

Spokesperson Tessa Adams says there will be a heavy police presence in Hillbrow, Newtown and Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says over a thousand officers will be deployed in and around the city to monitor New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The celebratory parties and festivals are expected to take place throughout the city tonight as residents welcome 2019

“Officers will also be deployed at Mary Fitzgerald Square, at Constitutional Hill for AfroPunk and Orlando Stadium.

“We will also be having roadblocks throughout the city, concentrating on drinking and driving.”