Over 1,000 JMPD officers deployed for New Year's Eve
Spokesperson Tessa Adams says there will be a heavy police presence in Hillbrow, Newtown and Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says over a thousand officers will be deployed in and around the city to monitor New Year’s Eve celebrations.
The celebratory parties and festivals are expected to take place throughout the city tonight as residents welcome 2019
JMPD spokesperson Tessa Adams says there will be a heavy police presence in Hillbrow, Newtown and Soweto.
“Officers will also be deployed at Mary Fitzgerald Square, at Constitutional Hill for AfroPunk and Orlando Stadium.
“We will also be having roadblocks throughout the city, concentrating on drinking and driving.”
Popular in Local
-
Death toll after severe weather in SA rises to 7
-
EFF: 'We're calling for this racist behaviour to be shut off'
-
Western Cape N2 highway closed following fatal crash
-
Tweeps wrinkle their noses at Mboweni’s SA & Rwanda comparisons
-
Ramaphosa: 'In 2019 we will focus on tackling SA's problems'
-
Body of missing kayaker recovered in Muizenberg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.