No arrests in case of murdered Seipati Lechoano
Seipati Lechoano's body was discovered last week in her car in the basement of a government building where she worked.
JOHANNESBURG - No arrests have yet been made in the case of a murdered government employee in the Free State.
She was found with her hands and feet tied up and her body already in a decomposing state.
Lechoano worked in the government's anti-fraud department and was reported missing over a week ago after she was last seen leaving for work.
Contrary to media reports, the Special Investigative Unit says Lechoano wasn't an employee of the unit.
Tests are still being carried out to find out the cause of her death.
The police's Thandi Mbambo says at this stage, no one has been arrested for the crime.
