More work to do on Brexit assurances, says May's spokeswoman

WFP says Yemen food aid being stolen in Houthi-run areas
World
Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said that she had spoken to other EU leaders over the Christmas holiday.
LONDON - Britain still has work to do to get the assurances from the European Union it needs over its Brexit agreement, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that May had spoken to other EU leaders over the Christmas holiday.
“There’s still more work to do. The PM is absolutely focused on doing that in the lead up to the vote itself,” the spokeswoman told reporters when asked about reassurances May is seeking from other EU leaders in order help get parliamentary approval for the Brexit deal.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.