More work to do on Brexit assurances, says May's spokeswoman

LONDON - Britain still has work to do to get the assurances from the European Union it needs over its Brexit agreement, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Monday, adding that May had spoken to other EU leaders over the Christmas holiday.

“There’s still more work to do. The PM is absolutely focused on doing that in the lead up to the vote itself,” the spokeswoman told reporters when asked about reassurances May is seeking from other EU leaders in order help get parliamentary approval for the Brexit deal.