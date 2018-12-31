Lion kills worker at US wildlife park
A lion attacked and killed a young American woman who had just started working at the facility where it was kept, the center said Sunday.
WASHINGTON - A lion attacked and killed a young American woman who had just started working at the facility where it was kept, the center said Sunday.
Alexandra Black, 22, was passionate about wildlife and had worked just 10 days as in intern at the facility in Burlington, North Carolina.
"The Conservators Centre is devastated by the loss of a human life today," it said in a statement.
"While a husbandry team led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out a routine enclosure cleaning, one of the lions somehow left a locked space and entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed one person.
"It is unclear at this time how the lion left the locked enclosure. At no time did the lion ever enter a space that was not enclosed by the park’s perimeter fence," the statement added, expressing its condolences to Black's family and announcing it would close temporarily.
The lion was killed so Black could be retrieved, the center said.
Black, a recent graduate of Indiana University, had worked a few weeks at the facility home to dozens of animals and 21 different species, its website says.
Popular in World
-
3 dead, 79 missing after gas explosion rocks Russia high-rise
-
SA paramedic killed in UAE helicopter crash - family
-
Botswana leader, predecessor feud persists after Trump remarks
-
The news events that shaped 2018
-
Philippine storm death toll surges to 68
-
Pablo Escobar's dark legacy refuses to die 25 years after his death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.