Lennit Max leaves DA for ANC
Max says that he can no longer be associated with a political party which regards political agendas, personal egos and self-interest as more important than people's lives.
CAPE TOWN - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) veteran Lennit Max has officially jumped ship.
He's thrown his lot in with the African National Congress (ANC).
The former Community Safety MEC and provincial police commissioner has explained in a statement why he's left the DA, saying that he can no longer be associated with a political party which regards political agendas, personal egos and self-interest as more important than people's lives.
Earlier in the year, he resigned his seat in the Western Cape parliament to take up a position in the police ministry.
