KZN boy (9) killed after being hit by car

Paramedics say he sustained serious injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Carnage on the country’s roads continues this festive season.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a nine-year-old boy has died after being run over by a car on the R103 in Roosboom.

The boy’s body was found lying in the fast lane of the road on Sunday.

Paramedics say that he sustained serious injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

“A nine-year-old boy was killed on Sunday night when he was knocked over by a light motor vehicle on the R103 in Roosboom. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 7.20pm and found the body of the boy lying in the fast lane of the road. The vehicle that had hit the boy was found parked a short distance away,” says ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

Earlier in December, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande revealed 767 people were killed on the country’s road during the month of December.

He said excessive speeding and drunk driving were among the most common road violations recorded this festive so far.

Nzimande added many South African motorists remain stubbornly disrespectful of the rules of the road.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)