Hundreds in Wupperthal face miserable new year after fire destroys homes

Dozens of homes, as well as other structures including a community hall, have been destroyed in a fire that tore through the small-town on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Wupperthal residents in the Cederberg will see in the new year amid misery.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Heinrich Sauls of the Changemakers Cricket Club wants to help those affected by the fire: “I would like to go there and assist. Clothing, as well as toothbrushes, towels, is very important as those are the key important things that people will use.”

#Wupperthal Moravian Reverend Martin Abrahams says 55 homes have been destroyed, along with the community hall, the school hostel, a restaurant, shopping centre & the parsonage of the church minister. MM Images; Supplied pic.twitter.com/Ox7kdfoQsa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 31, 2018

