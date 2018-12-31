Popular Topics
Go

Hundreds in Wupperthal face miserable new year after fire destroys homes

Dozens of homes, as well as other structures including a community hall, have been destroyed in a fire that tore through the small-town on Sunday.

The church was one of the buildings destroyed when a fire ripped through in Wupperthal, Cederberg. Picture: Supplied
The church was one of the buildings destroyed when a fire ripped through in Wupperthal, Cederberg. Picture: Supplied
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Wupperthal residents in the Cederberg will see in the new year amid misery.

Dozens of homes, as well as other structures including a community hall, have been destroyed in a fire that tore through the small-town on Sunday.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Heinrich Sauls of the Changemakers Cricket Club wants to help those affected by the fire: “I would like to go there and assist. Clothing, as well as toothbrushes, towels, is very important as those are the key important things that people will use.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

