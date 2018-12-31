-
Hundreds in Wupperthal face miserable new year after fire destroys homes
Dozens of homes, as well as other structures including a community hall, have been destroyed in a fire that tore through the small-town on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of Wupperthal residents in the Cederberg will see in the new year amid misery.
Dozens of homes, as well as other structures including a community hall, have been destroyed in a fire that tore through the small-town on Sunday.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Heinrich Sauls of the Changemakers Cricket Club wants to help those affected by the fire: “I would like to go there and assist. Clothing, as well as toothbrushes, towels, is very important as those are the key important things that people will use.”
#Wupperthal Moravian Reverend Martin Abrahams says 55 homes have been destroyed, along with the community hall, the school hostel, a restaurant, shopping centre & the parsonage of the church minister. MM Images; Supplied pic.twitter.com/Ox7kdfoQsa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 31, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
