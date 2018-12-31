House of Traditional Leaders concerned over initiates' deaths

The organisation is working with provincial government authorities to try and reduce the number of boys who die in the ceremonies.

CAPE TOWN - The House of Traditional Leaders has expressed concern over the number of deaths of initiates during this initiation season.

The organisation is working with provincial government authorities to try and reduce the number of boys who die in the ceremonies.

But despite their efforts, 20 of the 34 initiates who have died this season have come from the Eastern Cape.

“We are short of words to describe how disappointed we are, precisely because it was on the very day that we launched the summer season we learnt that a prince from one of the royal families had died.

“Which means that people have been doing this even before they are given the go-ahead,” says the organisation's Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana.