Heavy rain set to continue throughout New Year's Eve in Gauteng

The warning comes as Sebokeng residents try recover from devastating floods that left over 70 houses damaged following last night’s heavy downpours.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Services has warned that the heavy rains currently gripping parts of Gauteng are expected to continue throughout the evening, with a high chance of flooding.

Some residents have reported their homes as being submerged in water, with several roads closed off to traffic.

#Sebokeng This is Zone 6 in Sebokeng, where about 70 house were flooded from last night's heavy rains. SZU pic.twitter.com/0tYzUO59b2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 31, 2018

SAWS forecaster Jacqueline Modika says the flooding is expected to carry on for New Year’s Day.