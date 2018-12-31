Popular Topics
Heavy rain set to continue throughout New Year's Eve in Gauteng

The warning comes as Sebokeng residents try recover from devastating floods that left over 70 houses damaged following last night’s heavy downpours.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Services has warned that the heavy rains currently gripping parts of Gauteng are expected to continue throughout the evening, with a high chance of flooding.

The warning comes as Sebokeng residents try recover from devastating floods that left over 70 houses damaged following last night’s heavy downpours.

Some residents have reported their homes as being submerged in water, with several roads closed off to traffic.

SAWS forecaster Jacqueline Modika says the flooding is expected to carry on for New Year’s Day.

