Heavy rain set to continue throughout New Year's Eve in Gauteng
The warning comes as Sebokeng residents try recover from devastating floods that left over 70 houses damaged following last night’s heavy downpours.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Services has warned that the heavy rains currently gripping parts of Gauteng are expected to continue throughout the evening, with a high chance of flooding.
The warning comes as Sebokeng residents try recover from devastating floods that left over 70 houses damaged following last night’s heavy downpours.
Some residents have reported their homes as being submerged in water, with several roads closed off to traffic.
#Sebokeng This is Zone 6 in Sebokeng, where about 70 house were flooded from last night's heavy rains. SZU pic.twitter.com/0tYzUO59b2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 31, 2018
SAWS forecaster Jacqueline Modika says the flooding is expected to carry on for New Year’s Day.
Popular in Local
-
Death toll after severe weather in SA rises to 7
-
EFF: 'We're calling for this racist behaviour to be shut off'
-
Western Cape N2 highway closed following fatal crash
-
Ramaphosa: 'In 2019 we will focus on tackling SA's problems'
-
Tweeps wrinkle their noses at Mboweni’s SA & Rwanda comparisons
-
Body of missing kayaker recovered in Muizenberg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.