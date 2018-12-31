Gauteng residents urged to use fireworks responsibly

Emergency medical services are urging those who are celebrating the new year with fireworks to use them responsibly.

Inspections at shops started on 27 December in areas such as Cyrildene, Lenasia, Soweto and the Johannesburg CBD were targeted to ensure compliance by-laws were followed.

EMS says that they've confiscated fireworks from shops which didn't meet safety and compliancy regulations.

Scores of South Africans rushed to shops to get their firecrackers to bring in 2019 this evening.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi: "We urge our residents to use the fireworks during the stipulated times, which is an hour before midnight and an hour after midnight. We also urge them not to give fireworks to young kids and of course, they need to look after the animals."