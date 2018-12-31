Gauteng Health Dept probing robbery reports at West Rand clinics
It is understood that the PJ Maree Clinic in Toekomsrus has suffered a number of break-ins where medication and some equipment was stolen.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says that they are probing reports of robberies at clinics in the West Rand due to the lack of security.
This comes after Democratic Alliance Gauteng Health Shadow MEC Jack Bloom raised concerns of security guards being on strike due to non-payments from the department.
The department's Khutso Rabothata has welcomed the help of those who have identified these issues in hospitals.
"We are therefore working around the clock to verify the veracity of the story and ensure that corrective measures are employed as soon as possible to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and state resources."
