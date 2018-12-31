Family & community remember Baby Zahnia
Sunday, 30 December, marked two years since gang violence claimed the life of the six-month-old baby in Ocean View.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town community has rallied together as they commemorated the life of Baby Zahnia Woodward.
Sunday, 30 December, marked two years since gang violence claimed the life of the six-month-old baby in Ocean View.
Her mother, who spoke to Eyewitness News, says that she has been supported by family as they recall the tragedy that unfolded on 30 December 2016.
Cindy Woodward had returned home from work when she learnt that her baby had been shot: “They told me that Zahnia was shot as I got out of the taxi. I didn’t know what to think. It was like I was in denial.”
Baby Zahnia was sitting on her father’s lap when a group of men opened fire in Carnation Road.
She was shot in the head by a stray bullet in the drive-by shooting and later died in a hospital.
The perpetrators, who’ve been convicted of the baby’s death, were found guilty by the Western Cape High Court in 2018.
Christopher September and Larry Johnson were each given life sentences.
Johnson’s mother, Miriam, was handed a five-year suspended sentence for defeating the ends of justice, for attempting to get rid of the car used in the shooting.
Another woman, Simaney Kindo, entered a plea bargain with the State.
Kindo was handed a four-year sentence for obstructing the ends of justice after she admitted to hiding the car used in the shooting.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF: 'We're calling for this racist behaviour to be shut off'
-
Lennit Max leaves DA for ANC
-
ANC's Faiez Jacobs wants City of CT to apologise for Clifton incident
-
City of CT launches full-scale investigation into Clifton Beach matter
-
Wupperthal fire destroys dozens of homes
-
N3 north after Tugela Plaza closed due to serious accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.