Family & community remember Baby Zahnia

Sunday, 30 December, marked two years since gang violence claimed the life of the six-month-old baby in Ocean View.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town community has rallied together as they commemorated the life of Baby Zahnia Woodward.

Her mother, who spoke to Eyewitness News, says that she has been supported by family as they recall the tragedy that unfolded on 30 December 2016.

Cindy Woodward had returned home from work when she learnt that her baby had been shot: “They told me that Zahnia was shot as I got out of the taxi. I didn’t know what to think. It was like I was in denial.”

Baby Zahnia was sitting on her father’s lap when a group of men opened fire in Carnation Road.

She was shot in the head by a stray bullet in the drive-by shooting and later died in a hospital.

The perpetrators, who’ve been convicted of the baby’s death, were found guilty by the Western Cape High Court in 2018.

Christopher September and Larry Johnson were each given life sentences.

Johnson’s mother, Miriam, was handed a five-year suspended sentence for defeating the ends of justice, for attempting to get rid of the car used in the shooting.

Another woman, Simaney Kindo, entered a plea bargain with the State.

Kindo was handed a four-year sentence for obstructing the ends of justice after she admitted to hiding the car used in the shooting.

