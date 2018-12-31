Eastern Cape teen arrested for alleged murder of elder sister

It is alleged that the sister was assaulting her mother. He allegedly stabbed his elder sister on her upper body as he was trying to intervene.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the alleged murder of his 29-year-old sister in Willowvale, Eastern Cape.

The sister passed away at the scene instantly.

“The suspect will be handed over to social workers as he’s still a minor. He will appear before the Willowvale Magistrates Court soon,” says Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)