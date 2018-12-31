Eastern Cape teen arrested for alleged murder of elder sister
It is alleged that the sister was assaulting her mother. He allegedly stabbed his elder sister on her upper body as he was trying to intervene.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy for the alleged murder of his 29-year-old sister in Willowvale, Eastern Cape.
It is alleged that the sister was assaulting her mother. He allegedly stabbed his elder sister on her upper body as he was trying to intervene.
The sister passed away at the scene instantly.
“The suspect will be handed over to social workers as he’s still a minor. He will appear before the Willowvale Magistrates Court soon,” says Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
EFF: 'We're calling for this racist behaviour to be shut off'
-
ANC's Faiez Jacobs wants City of CT to apologise for Clifton incident
-
Police probe murder of 4 children after mother hands herself over
-
Lennit Max leaves DA for ANC
-
Ramaphosa: Extraordinary measures needed to build, strong, resilient economy
-
Wupperthal fire destroys dozens of homes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.