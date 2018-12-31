Delft CPF vows to continue search for missing Linathi Titshala

Linathi Titshala was last seen on 16 December and daily searches have taken place as Delft residents try to assist police in finding her.

CAPE TOWN - It has been more than two weeks, and there are still no clues to assist authorities in tracing a missing nine-year-old Delft child.

The young girl was last seen walking to her mother's home from her grandmother's house in Cork Tree Street. The houses are situated in close proximity.

“We’re still searching for her, and we’re not going to give up until we find something concrete. The community is still out there trying to find her whereabouts,” says the Delft Community Policing Forum’s chairperson, Charles George.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)