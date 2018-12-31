Death toll after severe weather in SA rises to 7

Four people drowned in the Tzaneen and Sekhukhune areas while three people died in Amathole after being struck by lightning.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from severe thunderstorms in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape over the past few days has now risen to seven.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize says four people died in the Tzaneen and Sekhukhune areas due to drowning while three people died in Amathole after being struck by lightning.

Mkhize says the heavy rain has caused multiple injuries and damage to infrastructure across the country.

Mkhize says his department has deployed emergency support personnel to areas that are worst affected.

This includes Sebokeng in the Vaal area where homes and streets have been flooded, with several areas under water due to the heavy rain, which began last night.

The Emfuleni Municipality says the affected areas include Evaton.

More than 70 homes have been flooded, many roads are impassable and some cars are partially submerged.

“Those houses cannot be used at this moment because everything is almost destroyed,” says the municipality's Stanley Gama.

“So we have placed them elsewhere temporarily so we can ascertain what is damaged and what can be done to help.”

🔴BREAKING: VERY HEAVY FLOODING in SEBOKENG near Vereeniging | 📸 Thuso pic.twitter.com/hwrAI10FzD — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2018

Minister Mkhize has offered his condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones.