Death toll after severe weather in SA rises to 7

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
Go

Death toll after severe weather in SA rises to 7

Four people drowned in the Tzaneen and Sekhukhune areas while three people died in Amathole after being struck by lightning.

A screengrab of an area in Sebokeng which has been flooded after heavy rain on 30 December 2018.
A screengrab of an area in Sebokeng which has been flooded after heavy rain on 30 December 2018.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll from severe thunderstorms in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape over the past few days has now risen to seven.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zweli Mkhize says four people died in the Tzaneen and Sekhukhune areas due to drowning while three people died in Amathole after being struck by lightning.

Mkhize says the heavy rain has caused multiple injuries and damage to infrastructure across the country.

Mkhize says his department has deployed emergency support personnel to areas that are worst affected.

This includes Sebokeng in the Vaal area where homes and streets have been flooded, with several areas under water due to the heavy rain, which began last night.

The Emfuleni Municipality says the affected areas include Evaton.

More than 70 homes have been flooded, many roads are impassable and some cars are partially submerged.

“Those houses cannot be used at this moment because everything is almost destroyed,” says the municipality's Stanley Gama.

“So we have placed them elsewhere temporarily so we can ascertain what is damaged and what can be done to help.”

Minister Mkhize has offered his condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA