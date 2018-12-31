Clean up operations begin in Wupperthal following devastating fire

Dozens of homes, the community hall and a restaurant are among the structures gutted in Sunday's blaze.

CAPE TOWN - Mop-up operations have begun after a fire ripped through the historic Cederberg town of Wupperthal.

Dozens of homes, the community hall and a restaurant are among the structures gutted in yesterday's blaze.

No injuries have been reported and it's not yet clear what caused the fire.

It's been a heartbreaking end to 2018 for scores of families affected by yesterday's fire.

Provincial government officials and several NGOs are making their way to the small town to do anything they can to assist those who've lost their homes and belongings.

“The minister for Local Government in the province is on the scene, but the ongoing challenge is that the communication infrastructure has been largely destroyed, so there’s very little communication in and out. But the provincial disaster management centre is coordinating relief efforts,” says James Brent Styan, spokesperson for the Western Cape Environmental Affairs MEC.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay says food parcels, blankets, mattresses and drinking water have this morning been loaded onto a truck, which is currently en route to the Cederberg.

Various other groups are calling for donations to assist residents.

Heinrich Sauls of the Changemakers Cricket Club is among those calling for help: "I would like to go there and assist. Clothing, as well as toothbrushes, towels, is very important as those are the key important things that people will use."

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.

(Edited by Lungelo Matangira)