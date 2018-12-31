City of CT to lay formal complaint against PPA over Clifton beach incident

Beachgoers have complained members of the company tried to clear them off the beaches after dark.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town will lay a formal complaint against private security company Professional Protective Alternatives (PPA) following a row over Clifton Fourth Beach.

The city maintains they had no mandate to do so and were acting unlawfully.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith says they plan to approach the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) to investigate: “There’s been a lot of very irresponsible, opportunistic, political and race-baiting opportunism around this and it’s good if we can get the facts on the table, so we can set the record straight.

“PPA has denied asking people to leave the beach, but it’s important that the relevant authority gets to the bottom of this. We will lay the charge because nobody else has bothered to do so.”

At the same time, the city has recorded more than 140 complaints relating to the slaughter of a sheep on Clifton Fourth Beach on Friday.

Members of a group born out of the Fees Must Fall movement slaughtered the animal. They had no permit to do so.

Smith says this was made very clear to the protesters: “One of the persons involved called me that morning, texted me, and I confirmed to him that it was a by-law transgression and that if they proceeded we’d be required to take action. I’ve had over 140 complaints about those actions and the fact that it was permitted, and the city was seen to be disrespectful of our by-laws.”

The protesters will also face animal cruelty charges brought by the NSPCA.

