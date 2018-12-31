City of CT launches full-scale investigation into Clifton Beach matter

A member of the ANC in the Western Cape complained that a private security company had told him and his friends to leave the beach after sunset.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says that an investigation has been launched into claims that a private security company has been removing people from Clifton Fourth Beach after sunset.

Protests have taken place at the beach since Friday after these claims emerged.

On Sunday night, it was the EFF's turn, as they marched between Clifton and Camps Bay beaches.

#ReclaimOurBeaches Members of the EFF are approaching Clifton 4th beach. This is the third protest this weekend at the beach after complaints about beachgoers being removed from the public space by a private security company. SF pic.twitter.com/dZeUZp1dD7 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2018

#ReclaimOurBeaches #Clifton4th The group is waiting for more members to arrive. SF pic.twitter.com/wexhtgDXxn — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2018

Three protests have taken place at Clifton Fourth Beach since Friday.

The EFF's Nazier Paulsen says the purpose of them moving between Clifton and Camps Bay last night was "to make the comfortable, uncomfortable".

#ReclaimOurBeaches #Clifton4th As the group sing and gather, many beachgoers can be seen leaving the beach. SF pic.twitter.com/juXMH6U96x — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2018

#ReclaimOurBeaches #Clifton4th While the protest is taking place, many beachgoers are not paying attention to them, and continue to soak up the sun. SF pic.twitter.com/qK9YXeAbLE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2018

#ReclaimOurBeaches #Clifton4th CT Mayor Dan Plato is also present at the beach today and had this to say. SF pic.twitter.com/Hkzxv1Wxq1 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2018

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says a full-scale investigation is underway.

"I'm collecting all the pieces of information. It's prompted me to say let's do a full-scale investigation, let's not sweep anything under the carpet."

PPA security's lawyer has told Eyewitness News that members didn't ask anyone to leave the beach, saying they were warning beachgoers of the possible dangers on the beach after dark.

He also added that the company has an unwritten agreement with the City of Cape Town and that it has helped law enforcement in past operations but the city has denied this.

#ReclaimOurBeaches The group of EFF members are now marching to Camps Bay beach. Traffic affected as they move through the street. SF pic.twitter.com/y6Ly40LcdR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2018

#ReclaimOurBeaches The group arrives at Camps Bay beach. SF pic.twitter.com/NYXVE2GZ4Q — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2018