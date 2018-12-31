Popular Topics
City of CT launches full-scale investigation into Clifton Beach matter

A member of the ANC in the Western Cape complained that a private security company had told him and his friends to leave the beach after sunset.

EFF members march in Clifton on 30 December 2018. Picture: EWN
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says that an investigation has been launched into claims that a private security company has been removing people from Clifton Fourth Beach after sunset.

Protests have taken place at the beach since Friday after these claims emerged.

On Sunday night, it was the EFF's turn, as they marched between Clifton and Camps Bay beaches.

A member of the ANC in the Western Cape complained that a private security company had told him and his friends to leave the beach after sunset.

Three protests have taken place at Clifton Fourth Beach since Friday.

The EFF's Nazier Paulsen says the purpose of them moving between Clifton and Camps Bay last night was "to make the comfortable, uncomfortable".

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says a full-scale investigation is underway.

"I'm collecting all the pieces of information. It's prompted me to say let's do a full-scale investigation, let's not sweep anything under the carpet."

PPA security's lawyer has told Eyewitness News that members didn't ask anyone to leave the beach, saying they were warning beachgoers of the possible dangers on the beach after dark.

He also added that the company has an unwritten agreement with the City of Cape Town and that it has helped law enforcement in past operations but the city has denied this.

