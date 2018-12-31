Chad frees nearly 60 amnestied 'political' prisoners: minister
Those released included Moussa Tao, arrested in 2013 on a conspiracy charge; and Colonel Haroun Bata and about 10 Chadian "mercenaries" accused of having organised an attempted coup in Equatorial Guinea a year ago.
N'DJAMENA - Chad's President Idriss Deby on Monday freed nearly 60 detainees considered political
prisoners by rights groups as part of a general amnesty for former rebels, the country's justice minister told AFP.
Those released included Moussa Tao, arrested in 2013 on a conspiracy charge; and Colonel Haroun Bata and about 10 Chadian "mercenaries" accused of having organised an attempted coup in Equatorial Guinea a year ago.
"We conducted a ceremony to release 58 prisoners as part of the general amnesty," said Justice Minister Djimet Arabi.
"But former rebel Baba Ladde, jailed for eight years earlier this month, was not on the list, the minister said.
"He can still be subject to a reduced sentence or a presidential pardon," he said.
Rights groups in Chad, who have on several occasions called for the full application of the amnesty, declared in May, welcomed the news.
Most of those released had been held for several months without trial, they said.
At the beginning of December, 12 other prisoners had been released, said Jean-Bosco Manga, spokesman for the ACAIAT group, a citizens group campaigning for full amnesty.
Arabi said the total number of prisoners freed came to 70 and cases were still under consideration.
Popular in Africa
-
S.African, Tanzanians among suspected jihadist leaders in Mozambique
-
SA arrests Mozambique's ex-finance minister for extradition to U.S.
-
Zambia's president fires army chiefs
-
Clashes in Chad gold-rush region 'leave 30 dead'
-
France to extradite African football chief to war crimes tribunal
-
DRC opposition, ruling coalition both say they've won chaotic election
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.