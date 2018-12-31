Body of missing kayaker recovered in Muizenberg

Power restored at Vereeniging pumping station after electrical fault
Witnesses say the man’s canoe capsized and he never resurfaced.
CAPE TOWN - Police have recovered the body of the man who went missing while kayaking at Zandvlei in Muizenberg.
National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon says rescue operations were launched on Sunday and continued on Monday morning.
“A police helicopter joined the aerial search. The body was spotted under water from the helicopter and recovered by police divers.”
The body is currently in the care of forensic pathology services and police have opened an inquest docket.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
