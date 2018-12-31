Authorities investigate cause of Mayfair train fire

Authorities say it took about an hour for firefighters to extinguish the blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services say the cause of a passenger train catching fire in Mayfair is being investigated.

The train was ablaze on Sunday while stationary at the Mayfair railway station.

Emergency services Robert Mulaudzi says no injuries were reported.