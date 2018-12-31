Ariane Grande turned down honour from Queen Elizabeth - report
The singer was widely praised for her response to the disaster, visiting victims in the hospital and holding a massive fundraising concert for victims’ families.
LONDON - American singer Ariana Grande is reported to have turned down an honour from the British Queen for her response to the terrorist atrocity at her Manchester concert in 2017.
Grande has raised hundreds of millions of rand for victims’ families after a suicide bomber attacked her concert in north-west England.
A man whose family had originally sought sanctuary in the United Kingdom from North Africa walked into the Manchester Arena foyer on the night of Grande’s sell-out concert in May 2017.
The Islamic extremist detonated a suicide bomb and killed 22 people and injured dozens of others.
It’s reported the royal family wanted to bestow a damehood on her but that she refused, saying she was flattered but that it was too soon after the tragedy and that she’s still grieving.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
