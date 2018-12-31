Areas of Sebokeng left flooded after heavy rain

Municipal officials will visit affected areas today to assess the damage caused by the flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - Several areas in Sebokeng have been flooded on Monday following heavy rainfalls from Sunday night.

The Emfuleni Municipality says Evaton - Zone 6 and 7 - have been badly affected.

Eyewitness News has received images of roads being flooded with cars stuck.

🔴BREAKING: VERY HEAVY FLOODING in SEBOKENG near Vereeniging | 📸 Thuso pic.twitter.com/hwrAI10FzD — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2018

🌊INTENSE FLOODING in Sebokeng in southern Gauteng | Stanley Martins 📸 pic.twitter.com/zSGzVlPWm7 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2018

The Emfuleni Muncipality's Stan Ledwaba: "Zone 6, Zone 7 and Evaton are the worst affected areas. The extent of the damage is still to be assessed."

