Areas of Sebokeng left flooded after heavy rain

Municipal officials will visit affected areas today to assess the damage caused by the flooding.

A screengrab of an area in Sebokeng which has been flooded after heavy rain on 30 December 2018.
A screengrab of an area in Sebokeng which has been flooded after heavy rain on 30 December 2018.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several areas in Sebokeng have been flooded on Monday following heavy rainfalls from Sunday night.

The Emfuleni Municipality says Evaton - Zone 6 and 7 - have been badly affected.

Municipal officials will visit affected areas today to assess the damage caused by the flooding.

Eyewitness News has received images of roads being flooded with cars stuck.

The Emfuleni Muncipality's Stan Ledwaba: "Zone 6, Zone 7 and Evaton are the worst affected areas. The extent of the damage is still to be assessed."

VIDEO: Areas of Sebokeng left flooded after heavy rain

