Areas of Sebokeng left flooded after heavy rain
JOHANNESBURG - Several areas in Sebokeng have been flooded on Monday following heavy rainfalls from Sunday night.
The Emfuleni Municipality says Evaton - Zone 6 and 7 - have been badly affected.
Municipal officials will visit affected areas today to assess the damage caused by the flooding.
Eyewitness News has received images of roads being flooded with cars stuck.
🔴BREAKING: VERY HEAVY FLOODING in SEBOKENG near Vereeniging | 📸 Thuso pic.twitter.com/hwrAI10FzD— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2018
🌊INTENSE FLOODING in Sebokeng in southern Gauteng | Stanley Martins 📸 pic.twitter.com/zSGzVlPWm7— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) December 31, 2018
The Emfuleni Muncipality's Stan Ledwaba: "Zone 6, Zone 7 and Evaton are the worst affected areas. The extent of the damage is still to be assessed."
VIDEO: Areas of Sebokeng left flooded after heavy rain
