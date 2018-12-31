ANC WC wraps up second list conference
The ANC's Dennis Cruywagen says the party's provincial executive committee has accepted two election lists presented by the provincial list committee.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has drawn a line under its second list conference, saying it's finally been wrapped up.
The party held its second list conference last week after the results of its first were nullified.
“They are quite happy that our list process has gone down without a hitch. It was completed at a meeting in Cape Town on Saturday night. After that, the two lists presented to the provincial executive committee were accepted.”
Cruywagen says the two lists will now be sent to the ANC's national executive committee for final approval.
