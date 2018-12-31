ANC's Faiez Jacobs wants City of CT to apologise for Clifton incident

CAPE TOWN - Faiez Jacobs, provincial secretary for African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape, has filed an intimidation charge against private security company, PPA.

Jacobs was one of the beachgoers who was last week kicked off Clifton's Fourth Beach by PPA.

"They said that there are by-laws and ordinances that say the beaches must be closed at 8pm. Then I said: 'You don't belong here as private security. You can only get Metro Police or SAPS to come and remove us."

Jacobs denies claims that he is politicising this incident.

He is calling for the City of Cape Town to apologise.

"They must apologise and say their policies will not allow that private security can rule public spaces. We want them to admit they did wrong."

The Western Cape ANC hosted a protest picnic at the beach on Saturday. Several activists voiced their concerns and echoed Jacobs's sentiments.

Meanwhile, the city is laying charges of animal cruelty against the group who slaughtered a sheep at the protest on Friday.

The city will also lay charges against a senior SAPS member who, officials believe, overreached his authority.

