ANC's Faiez Jacobs wants City of CT to apologise for Clifton incident
Jacobs, who is the provincial secretary for ANC in the Western Cape was one of the beachgoers who was last week kicked off Clifton's Fourth Beach by PPA.
CAPE TOWN - Faiez Jacobs, provincial secretary for African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape, has filed an intimidation charge against private security company, PPA.
Jacobs was one of the beachgoers who was last week kicked off Clifton's Fourth Beach by PPA.
"They said that there are by-laws and ordinances that say the beaches must be closed at 8pm. Then I said: 'You don't belong here as private security. You can only get Metro Police or SAPS to come and remove us."
Jacobs denies claims that he is politicising this incident.
He is calling for the City of Cape Town to apologise.
"They must apologise and say their policies will not allow that private security can rule public spaces. We want them to admit they did wrong."
The Western Cape ANC hosted a protest picnic at the beach on Saturday. Several activists voiced their concerns and echoed Jacobs's sentiments.
Meanwhile, the city is laying charges of animal cruelty against the group who slaughtered a sheep at the protest on Friday.
The city will also lay charges against a senior SAPS member who, officials believe, overreached his authority.
VIDEO: Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton beach of racism
Popular in Politics
-
EFF: 'We're calling for this racist behaviour to be shut off'
-
Lennit Max leaves DA for ANC
-
City of CT launches full-scale investigation into Clifton Beach matter
-
ANC reiterates call for City of Tshwane to be put under administration
-
[LISTEN] City of CT on why beachgoers were kicked off Clifton beach
-
[LISTEN] Pauli van Wyk on VBS: 'Evidence against Floyd Shivambu is solid'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.