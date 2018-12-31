-
Afropunk a 'match made in heaven' for some artists
Afropunk is set to kick off its second day of festivities later on Monday with festivalgoers expected to be treated to performances by Thandiswa Mazwai, Dope Saint Jude and The Internet.
JOHANNESBURG - Afropunk is set to kick off its second day of festivities later on Monday.
The massive event began on Sunday at Constitution Hill where festivalgoers were treated to performances by Moonchild Sanelly, Kwesta and DJ Maphorisa among others.
Today, festivalgoers are expected to be treated to performances by Thandiswa Mazwai, Dope Saint Jude and The Internet.
Musician Moonchild Sanelly says this festival is about having a voice.
"It is about owning your power and standing comfortably, being different and not being fazed by anyone and having a voice because you matter. It is the perfect brand collaboration."
Artists performing at the festival say that it is about celebrating young people and uncovering underground talent.
Local singer Nomisupasta says that to her, the festival feels like home.
"It is a place where I could express myself as an artist and getting engaged in critical thinking as well but at the same time it was both art and my mind that Afropunk was after and so it was a match made in heaven."
