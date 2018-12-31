Popular Topics
6,790 bottles of liquor confiscated in CT since start of festive season

The City of Cape Town has warned people not to bring alcohol to its facilities or to drink before they swim.

FILE: Confiscated alcohol. Picture: EWN
FILE: Confiscated alcohol. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Nearly 6,800 bottles of liquor have been confiscated from beaches and other public areas since the beginning of December.

The City of Cape Town has warned people not to bring alcohol to its facilities or to drink before they swim.

This is to prevent further drownings or road accidents from occurring.

“We’ve seen approximately a 20% increase in alcohol confiscation and drunk driving arrests compared to the previous festive season.

“My appeal to people is to not become a statistic, either for drunk driving or road fatality. There’s been a shocking number of deaths on our roads, and in many instances, human behaviour was cited as the course,” says Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

