114-year-old church badly damaged in Maitland fire
The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue crew responded to the blaze on Saturday night. No injuries have been reported.
CAPE TOWN - The NG Kerk in Maitland, Cape Town, has been badly damaged in a fire.
The City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue crew responded to the blaze on Saturday night. No injuries have been reported.
NG Kerk’s Reverend Riaan de Villiers says the interior of the church has been destroyed.
De Villiers says the 114-year-old church will be sorely missed by the congregation: “A lot of people around the Cape Town area and around the country had some kind of an emotional connection with the building. You can build something you, but unfortunately, you cannot restore what’s gone.”
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
