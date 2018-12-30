Traffic volumes on N3 Mooi River plaza rise to over 1,000 cars per hour

Roads in both directions were quiet this morning with hourly vehicle rates passing Mooi River not exceeding 1,000 per hour.

JOHANNESBURG – Traffic volumes on the N3 north from KwaZulu-Natal have increased to more than 1,000 vehicles per hour passing through the Mooi River Toll Plaza.

The N3 toll concession says the weather is changing to overcast and rainy conditions.

Despite the high death toll on the country's roads, the N3 has had fewer road fatalities compared to last year.

The concession's spokesperson, Praveen Sunderlall says, “We’ve got approximately 1,200 vehicles leaving the province. We’ve inclement weather at the moment.

“We’ve got rain in the Escort area, so we just want to caution our drivers to please cautiously. We don’t expect anything more than what we’ve seen at the moment.”