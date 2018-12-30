Students activist group calls on Ramaphosa to release Fees Must Fall activists

The delegation led by convicted activist Bonginkosi Khanyile aims to deliver a memorandum to The Union Buildings that also raised issues facing the youth such as unemployment and graduates.

JOHANNESBURG – A group walking to The Union Buildings from KwaZulu-Natal is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government to release all those jailed for Fees Must Fall related activities.

The delegation led by convicted activist Bonginkosi Khanyile aims to deliver a memorandum to The Union Buildings that also raised issues facing the youth such as unemployment and graduates.

The long walk which started in Nquthu on Tuesday aims to highlight the plight of a jailed #FeesMustFall activist Khaya Cekeshe.

Cekeshe is currently jailed in Leeuwkop prison in Bryanston after he was sentenced December last year for his role in the protests at Wits University after being caught on camera trying to set a police car alight.

Khanyile says they have been failed by the current government.

“They can arrest you, keep you inside, lock your body inside but they can’t lock your mind. You must ensure that regardless of the circumstances, his mind must always be outside and he must have a mind that’s free.

“So, they do keep him inside the cell but they can’t keep his mind inside the cell.”