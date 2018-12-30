Students activist group calls on Ramaphosa to release Fees Must Fall activists

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
Go

Students activist group calls on Ramaphosa to release Fees Must Fall activists

The delegation led by convicted activist Bonginkosi Khanyile aims to deliver a memorandum to The Union Buildings that also raised issues facing the youth such as unemployment and graduates.

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile calls for amnesty from the President at a media briefing. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile calls for amnesty from the President at a media briefing. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A group walking to The Union Buildings from KwaZulu-Natal is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the government to release all those jailed for Fees Must Fall related activities.

The delegation led by convicted activist Bonginkosi Khanyile aims to deliver a memorandum to The Union Buildings that also raised issues facing the youth such as unemployment and graduates.

The long walk which started in Nquthu on Tuesday aims to highlight the plight of a jailed #FeesMustFall activist Khaya Cekeshe.

Cekeshe is currently jailed in Leeuwkop prison in Bryanston after he was sentenced December last year for his role in the protests at Wits University after being caught on camera trying to set a police car alight.

Khanyile says they have been failed by the current government.

“They can arrest you, keep you inside, lock your body inside but they can’t lock your mind. You must ensure that regardless of the circumstances, his mind must always be outside and he must have a mind that’s free.

“So, they do keep him inside the cell but they can’t keep his mind inside the cell.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA