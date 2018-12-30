Popular Topics
Police probe death of 3 women at Prophet Bushiri's church following stampede

It’s understood congregants assembled at the Tshwane Events Centre show grounds on Friday night for a church service.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: Facebook
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri. Picture: Facebook
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Police Service says it's investigating the death of three congregants who have died during a stampede at Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church in Tshwane.

It’s understood congregants assembled at the Tshwane Events Centre show grounds on Friday night for a church service.

The stampede occurred when an unexpected thunderstorm hit Tshwane and church members started pushing each other while seeking shelter.

Church members have been left reeling this festive season after the death of three female congregants and injuries of nine.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known.

Police have urged families with a missing person believed to have attended the church service on Friday night to visit the Pretoria west police station.

Officials will be visiting the victims who are recovering various at hospitals on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson captain Augustina Selepe said: “We urge people who actually know that their family members might have attended the church service to go and visit Pretoria west police station so that they can be assisted.”

Meanwhile, last month The Star reported that Bushiri was being taken to court over the non-payment of almost a million rand to a company contracted to his church to provide transport services.

