‘Paramedics carrying guns on duty to protect themselves sends wrong message’
Earlier this month, the South African Emergency Personnel Union called on members to carry firearms to protect themselves.
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health’s national director for emergency services and disaster management says the move for paramedics to arm themselves while on duty will send the wrong message.
Raveen Naidoo says government is working towards solving the problem.
Earlier this month, the South African Emergency Personnel Union called on members to carry firearms to protect themselves.
Attacks on paramedics and patients have escalated with most officials being robbed of their belongings and equipment.
Naidoo says communities can also help fight crime against paramedics.
“They are a number of interventions that we put together, all the way from the national level, provincial level and even at local government. It is a symptom of a broader socioeconomic issue.”
Popular in Local
-
City of CT to lay charges after sheep slaughtered on Clifton 4th Beach
-
King Goodwill Zwelithini faces ‘rebellion’ from chauffeurs – report
-
[VIDEO] Activists slaughter a sheep to cleanse Clifton beach of racism
-
Umalusi hits back at Lesufi over IEB maths remarks
-
Authorities promise full investigation into Clifton 4th Beach matter
-
Interventions to curb initiate deaths have failed, EC Cogta MEC admits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.