New Iraq minister quits over videos linking her brother to IS
Her decision comes days after MPs and local officials from Mosul made accusations online that her brother, Layth al-Hayali, was an IS member.
BAGHDAD – Iraq's newly appointed education minister has said she tendered her resignation over online accusations her brother was a member of the jihadist Islamic State group.
Shaima al-Hayali announced her decision in a tweet on Saturday, two weeks after parliament approved her nomination, saying she had handed her resignation to Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.
"I announce that I have submitted my resignation to the prime minister... and it is up to him to decide whether he will accept it once he has ascertained any link between me and terrorists," she said in the tweet.
Her decision comes days after MPs and local officials from Mosul made accusations online that her brother, Layth al-Hayali, was an IS member.
The accusations were accompanied by two videos dating back to 2016 showing Layth in IS propaganda videos, at a time when he worked for a local administration in IS-held Nineveh province, where Mosul is located.
In these videos, the man, whose whereabouts are currently unknown, can be heard denouncing US-led air strikes against the jihadist group.
"He was forced, under the threat of arms, to work in an administration controlled by IS," Shaima al-Hayali said.
But she added that her brother "never touched a weapon and never helped kill a fellow Iraqi citizen".
According to media reports and two activists, one of Layth al-Hayali's sons was killed while carrying out a suicide attack and another while fighting against Iraqi forces.
There was no immediate reaction from the prime minister's office concerning Hayali's resignation.
Popular in World
-
Botswana leader, predecessor feud persists after Trump remarks
-
Putin tells Trump that Moscow is open for dialogue
-
Putin, in New Year letter to Trump, says Moscow is open for dialogue
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
12 killed in Bangladesh election day violence
-
French prosecutors probe Macron ex-bodyguard over passports
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.